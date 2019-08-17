Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zanaga Iron Ore Co Ltd (LON:ZIOC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $8.13. Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 78,464 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 million and a P/E ratio of -12.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.20.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, explores for and develops iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

