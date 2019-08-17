ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $5,737.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002737 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00476280 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00131231 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00051682 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000332 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 7,266,250 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

