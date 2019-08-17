Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Achieves Market Cap of $219,315.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $219,315.00 and $205.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zeitcoin Profile

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,235,740 coins. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

