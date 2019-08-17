Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.99 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $67.06 million and $4.99 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Coinhub, Coinone and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00269091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.01301658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, WazirX, Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io, GOPAX, Coinhub, DDEX, Coinone, Bitbns, Kyber Network, DEx.top, Huobi, AirSwap, Upbit, BitMart, IDEX, Ethfinex, Koinex, Radar Relay, OKEx, OOOBTC, Tokenomy, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, DragonEX, HitBTC, Korbit, BitForex, Zebpay, BiteBTC, UEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

