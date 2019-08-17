Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZNGA. Stephens raised Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Zynga from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Zynga from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.81.

ZNGA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,595,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,949,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. Zynga has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.18 million. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $224,099.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,962.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $252,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 670,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,020.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,298 shares of company stock valued at $973,590. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

