-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). ORBCOMM reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. ORBCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 782,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.77 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.99. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 58,476.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.