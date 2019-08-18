$0.23 EPS Expected for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.33. WideOpenWest posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.48 million.

Several analysts recently commented on WOW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.91.

WOW stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 459,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,487. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $470.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 179,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,614 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 311,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 59,534 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 40.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

