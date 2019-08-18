-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.31). Carvana reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.55% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $986.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 113,082 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $7,597,979.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,867,803.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 40,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $3,202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,042.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,536,236 shares of company stock worth $99,474,824. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 12,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.45. 1,667,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83. Carvana has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 2.39.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

