$0.48 EPS Expected for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Store Capital reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Store Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Store Capital by 20.8% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 56,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Store Capital in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Store Capital by 23.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 494,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after buying an additional 93,568 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Store Capital in the first quarter valued at about $51,625,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,180. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

