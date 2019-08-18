$0.63 EPS Expected for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. TC Pipelines posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TC Pipelines.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a positive return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter.

TCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:TCP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. TC Pipelines has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 33.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 1.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

