$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

CLH stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 357,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 1.59. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $80.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 38,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,708.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,659,858 shares in the company, valued at $239,061,924.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $1,570,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,215.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,824 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,206. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $23,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,277 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,357.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

