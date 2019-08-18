0x Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, 0x has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $105.64 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001695 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Bittrex, IDEX and Coinone.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00269793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.01325167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023745 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000435 BTC.

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,389,990 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Gate.io, DDEX, WazirX, Liqui, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, Gatecoin, Mercatox, GOPAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Bittrex, Livecoin, Coinone, HitBTC, Binance, Crex24, Poloniex, ABCC, OTCBTC, Upbit, Radar Relay, DigiFinex, Huobi, Tokenomy, CoinTiger, Independent Reserve, Iquant, OKEx, IDEX, FCoin, Bitbns, Bilaxy, Zebpay, Koinex, AirSwap, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, BitBay, C2CX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

