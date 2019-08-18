$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.20. Brunswick reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BC. Longbow Research set a $68.00 target price on shares of Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Brunswick from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,667,000 after purchasing an additional 93,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,218,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,867,000 after buying an additional 198,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 45.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,605,000 after buying an additional 934,679 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $111,724,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,094,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,125,000 after buying an additional 142,175 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.13. 1,331,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,625. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.