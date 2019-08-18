$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.37.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 158,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,713,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,869 shares of company stock worth $3,622,433 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $25,266,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $4.76 on Thursday, hitting $254.84. The company had a trading volume of 406,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $255.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.51 and a 200 day moving average of $213.28. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.73%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.