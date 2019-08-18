$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.37.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 158,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,713,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,869 shares of company stock worth $3,622,433 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $25,266,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $4.76 on Thursday, hitting $254.84. The company had a trading volume of 406,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $255.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.51 and a 200 day moving average of $213.28. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.73%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

