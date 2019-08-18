$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.48.

WSM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.10. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after buying an additional 177,769 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,067,000 after purchasing an additional 208,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,777,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,545,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,472,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,681,000 after purchasing an additional 818,015 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,339,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 123,981 shares during the period.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

