$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $21.14.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,695. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 277,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

