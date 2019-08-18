-$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) will report earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dermira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.48). Dermira posted earnings per share of ($1.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermira will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($4.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($3.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dermira.

Get Dermira alerts:

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.57. Dermira had a negative net margin of 306.91% and a negative return on equity of 478.29%. The firm had revenue of $66.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million.

DERM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Dermira from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dermira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DERM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Dermira by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dermira by 621.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Dermira by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Dermira by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dermira in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Dermira stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 448,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. Dermira has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The firm has a market cap of $430.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dermira (DERM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.