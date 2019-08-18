1,048 Shares in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,048 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 674.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 12,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 28.3% during the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $17.38. 5,795,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,931. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.04. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.