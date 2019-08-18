$13.73 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report $13.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.27 million and the highest is $14.19 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $13.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $55.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.91 million to $55.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $65.72 million, with estimates ranging from $63.66 million to $67.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 22.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In related news, insider John T. Andreacio sold 5,916 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $106,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 529,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 129,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCCY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.45. 18,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,590. The firm has a market cap of $145.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

