$131.56 Million in Sales Expected for Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) will report $131.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Carbonite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.00 million. Carbonite posted sales of $79.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Carbonite will report full-year sales of $478.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.70 million to $480.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $533.06 million, with estimates ranging from $510.90 million to $549.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carbonite.

Get Carbonite alerts:

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARB shares. Craig Hallum cut Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $35.00 target price on Carbonite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carbonite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

In other Carbonite news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $95,818.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $38,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,452 shares of company stock worth $1,269,573 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carbonite in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 2,085.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the second quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of CARB stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.48. 740,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $527.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Carbonite has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carbonite (CARB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.