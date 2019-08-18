$14.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to announce sales of $14.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.22 billion and the highest is $15.75 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted sales of $14.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full year sales of $55.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.35 billion to $58.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $57.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.54 billion to $61.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

ET stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. 11,339,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,640,777. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $1,981,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

