$180.63 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) will announce sales of $180.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.50 million and the highest is $180.80 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $165.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $707.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $705.07 million to $709.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $760.08 million, with estimates ranging from $743.33 million to $769.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

AVNS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 226,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,787. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $72.96. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In related news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $139,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 62,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

