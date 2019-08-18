1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 28.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $21.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 169 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCCY. DA Davidson lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, insider John T. Andreacio sold 5,916 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $106,014.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,795 shares in the company, valued at $283,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 529,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 129,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 18,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,590. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $145.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

