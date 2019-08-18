$2.02 EPS Expected for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. Mastercard posted earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $9.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 15,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $274.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,553. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $283.33. The company has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.83 and a 200-day moving average of $248.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.