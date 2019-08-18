$2.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.16. Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.44 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.17. 769,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,494. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $72.39.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

