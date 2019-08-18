$29.39 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post sales of $29.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.20 million and the highest is $29.58 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $27.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $102.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.60 million to $102.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $112.81 million, with estimates ranging from $109.70 million to $115.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of NSSC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.75 million, a PE ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,023,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 975,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

