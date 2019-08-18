29,195 Shares in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 14.3% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,754,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,436,000 after acquiring an additional 344,822 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the first quarter worth $11,693,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the second quarter worth $7,994,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBD traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. 516,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,655. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

