$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $550,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $2.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CRNX traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 46,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.04 and a current ratio of 19.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after buying an additional 675,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after buying an additional 273,886 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,982,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,768.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 52,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.