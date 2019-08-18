$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $550,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $2.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CRNX traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 46,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.04 and a current ratio of 19.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after buying an additional 675,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after buying an additional 273,886 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,982,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,768.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 52,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

