$333.52 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to announce sales of $333.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $362.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.71 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $412.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTHR. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $285,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 550,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.37. 357,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,125. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

