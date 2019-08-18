3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $10.42 Average PT from Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

DDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 1,451.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,588,621 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,606,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,277 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 596,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,367 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 575,391 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,394,387 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 541,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. 1,495,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $773.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.74 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

