3M Co (NYSE:MMM) is Quilter Investors LTD’s 7th Largest Position

Quilter Investors LTD lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 5.3% of Quilter Investors LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quilter Investors LTD’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after acquiring an additional 353,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $918,305,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,853,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,682,000 after purchasing an additional 171,980 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in shares of 3M by 20,703.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,577 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,556,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,042,000 after purchasing an additional 90,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $4.66 on Friday, hitting $161.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,434,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,629. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $155.63 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

