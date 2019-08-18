421,000 Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 421,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Crescent Point Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,031,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,300 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 228,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 95,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,998,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,436 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. CIBC raised Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.77.

CPG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,930. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $706.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

