$47.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce $47.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.49 billion to $48.18 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $44.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $152.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.74 billion to $153.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $162.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $160.89 billion to $165.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.04.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.10. 1,230,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,696. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $284.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $988,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $278,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,757,000 after buying an additional 386,144 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 64,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

