$498.61 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce sales of $498.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $506.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.80 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $467.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, New Street Research lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,828. SBA Communications has a one year low of $146.13 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,589.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,313.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.26, for a total value of $160,121.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,382 shares of company stock valued at $17,887,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $978,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 331,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $11,242,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.