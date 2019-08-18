$498.61 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce sales of $498.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $506.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.80 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $467.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, New Street Research lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.31.
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,828. SBA Communications has a one year low of $146.13 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.
In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,589.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,313.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.26, for a total value of $160,121.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,382 shares of company stock valued at $17,887,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $978,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 331,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $11,242,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
