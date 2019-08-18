4NEW Trading 65% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. 4NEW has a market cap of $49,271.00 and $5,342.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00269235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.01329108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095481 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000441 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,876,246 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

