$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $150,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $150,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 691,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,713. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $517.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

