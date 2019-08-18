$501.40 Million in Sales Expected for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will post sales of $501.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $509.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.00 million. Kraton reported sales of $523.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. Kraton had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $495.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Kraton’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kraton from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE KRA traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $27.60. 172,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,526. Kraton has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $827.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other Kraton news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $206,105.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $402,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Kraton by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraton by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Kraton by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

