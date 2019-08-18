$57.07 Million in Sales Expected for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) will post $57.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.70 million. Navios Maritime Partners posted sales of $62.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full-year sales of $208.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $220.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $250.40 million, with estimates ranging from $242.49 million to $258.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navios Maritime Partners.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.63 million.

NMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.51. 151,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,171. The firm has a market cap of $157.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 983.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,224,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,111,609 shares during the period.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

