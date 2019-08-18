$595.49 Million in Sales Expected for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce sales of $595.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $558.00 million. Mercadolibre posted sales of $355.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $615.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $730.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BBA Icatu Securities cut shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $563.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $561.01 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $620.63.

MELI stock traded up $11.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $624.53. The company had a trading volume of 350,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,718. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $634.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.79. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $257.52 and a 12 month high of $698.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -761.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth $6,729,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth $990,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

