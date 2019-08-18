$7.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) will post sales of $7.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Raytheon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.15 billion. Raytheon posted sales of $6.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full year sales of $28.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $29.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.54 billion to $31.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

Raytheon stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,798. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Raytheon by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

