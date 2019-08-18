7,019 Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,019 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,641,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,577,000 after purchasing an additional 707,543 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,558,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,877,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,711,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,446,000 after purchasing an additional 338,379 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.66 to $37.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. 2,697,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $48.38.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

