733 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

IVV traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,392. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $303.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

