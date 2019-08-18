$793.98 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to post $793.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $810.00 million and the lowest is $782.38 million. NOW reported sales of $822.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.19 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.13%. NOW’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,516,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,031 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,467,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after acquiring an additional 375,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,670,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,928,000 after acquiring an additional 931,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 287,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,217,000 after acquiring an additional 42,698 shares during the period.

NYSE DNOW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 746,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

