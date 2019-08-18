9,698 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 36.5% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 21,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.97. 30,889,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,488,428. The company has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

