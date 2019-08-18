A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 473,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 431.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 103,550 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 55.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Edward Jones cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.98 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. 1,981,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,319. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

