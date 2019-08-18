Abjcoin (ABJ) Trading Down 20% This Week

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Abjcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abjcoin has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Abjcoin has a market cap of $66,172.00 and $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Abjcoin

ABJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. The official website for Abjcoin is abjcoin.org. Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abjcoin

Abjcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abjcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abjcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

