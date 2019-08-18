Abyss Token Market Capitalization Achieves $3.14 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $56,988.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CoinPlace, Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.24 or 0.04993234 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001175 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000903 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,939,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Sistemkoin, DDEX, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinPlace, ZBG, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Hotbit, HitBTC, Indodax and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

