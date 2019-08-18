Admiral Group’s (ADM) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ADM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Admiral Group to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,041 ($26.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,849 ($24.16) to GBX 1,943 ($25.39) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,080.40 ($27.18).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,901 ($24.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,202.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,161.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 63 ($0.82) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($27.78), for a total value of £4,783,500 ($6,250,490.00).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.