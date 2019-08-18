Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins reiterated an average rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup set a $55.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.06.

NYSE AEM opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 151.79, a P/E/G ratio of 76.72 and a beta of -0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

