Aion (AION) Tops One Day Volume of $1.62 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Aion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Kyber Network, LATOKEN and Kucoin. Aion has a total market capitalization of $26.28 million and $1.62 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00270100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.01323575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00024083 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00095659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 336,165,810 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Liqui, Bancor Network, Koinex, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, DragonEX, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

